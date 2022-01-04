Sacramento libraries giving out 90,000 at-home COVID test kits. Here’s how to get one

The Sacramento Public Library system and Folsom Public Library are now distributing more than 90,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits for free on a first-come first-serve basis, county health officials announced Tuesday.

The tests are available at all 28 Sacramento Public Library locations and the Folsom Public Library during their normal hours of operation and will be given out at each branch’s main desk or on a curbside pickup basis, the county said in a news release. The kits are available now.

Each iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kit contains two at-home tests. The libraries are limiting distribution to two kits per person.

Those picking up tests from a Sacramento Public Library location should look for a curbside pickup sign in the library’s parking lot, then text a phone number provided at each location to receive up to two kits per person, according to the library system website. No library card is required.

The tests come via a partnership with the Sacramento County health department, which has provided 91,000 test kits to regional libraries.

“Testing before and after gathering in groups or attending large events helps lessen the spread of COVID and the new omicron variant,” county health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to our library partners for helping get these kits out to the community.”

COVID-19 case rates rose to an all-time high in Sacramento County this week amid the omicron surge, and at-home test kits have been hard to come by due to extremely high demand.