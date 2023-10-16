Sacramento Kings suffer overtime loss to Golden State Warriors in preseason home opener

Four quarters were not enough for the Kings in a budding Northern California rivalry with the Golden State Warriors, so they went to overtime in their preseason home opener Sunday night.

Jonathan Kuminga scored 28 points to help the Warriors prevail 121-115 before an announced sellout crowd of 17,884 at Golden 1 Center. Kuminga made 7 of 18 from the field and 13 of 17 at the free-throw line to lead all scorers.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points for the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 in preseason play. Lester Quinones came off the bench to post 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Moses Moody scored 16 points and Klay Thompson had 12.

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox had 17 points, five rebounds and six assists. Keon Ellis and Trey Lyes came off the bench to score 11 points apiece while Keegan Murray finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Kings returned to their home floor for the first time since falling to the Warriors in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on April 30. They came out firing after losing their first two preseason games on the road against the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Sabonis converted a three-point play followed by 3-pointers from Fox and Murray as the Kings jumped out to a 9-3 lead. Sabonis scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting with two 3-pointers in the first three minutes. The Kings went 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range to start the game, outscoring the Warriors 23-11 over the first 4:41.

Sacramento led 38-25 after going 8 of 12 from beyond the arc in the first quarter. The Kings led by as many as 15 before the Warriors came back to cut the deficit to three at the half.

“I thought our physicality really showed in the first quarter,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “I thought defensively we were pretty good in a lot of areas. On top of being good defensively in the first quarter, I thought our ball movement, spacing, ball reversals, paint touches for sprays, our pace and getting off the ball in a timely manner were all really good. We scored 38 points in that first quarter and did a decent job of holding them to 25, and then from there I thought we lost our focus a little bit defensively.”

Golden State took a 61-59 lead on two free throws by Kuminga at the start of the second half. The game was tied 83-83 at the end of the third quarter. The Kings reclaimed the lead on a soaring breakaway dunk by Malik Monk early in the fourth.

Ellis made three 3-pointers in a span of 46 seconds to put the Kings up 104-101 with 3:35 to play, but the Warriors responded with a 10-2 run to take a 111-106 lead. The Kings tied the game following a rare 3-pointer from Alex Len and a driving layup by former Folsom High School star Jordan Ford with 11.1 seconds remaining.

The Warriors made all seven of their free throws in overtime to secure the victory. They finished 35 of 42 at the stripe while the Kings went 12 of 17.

Sacramento Kings guard Chris Duarte (3) goes up for a layup over Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the first half of the preseason NBA basketball game on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at Golden 1 Center.

Chris Duarte leaves game

Chris Duarte started in place of Kevin Huerter at shooting guard, but his night was cut short due to injury.

Duarte limped off the floor with just over two minutes remaining in the first half and headed to the locker room with a member of the team’s medical staff. The Kings later announced Duarte would not return to the game due to a left knee injury. He finished with five points, one rebound and two assists in 12 minutes.

Following the game, Brown said an MRI on Duarte’s knee showed a small bone bruise but no structural damage.

Chris Duarte just headed to the locker room with medical staff. Looked like it might be his left knee. pic.twitter.com/CYJgpWiHc2 — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) October 16, 2023

Steph Curry and Chris Paul sit out

The Warriors chose to rest guards Stephen Curry and Chris Paul 48 hours after Friday’s 129-125 preseason road win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors were also missing forward Draymond Green, who is out with a left ankle sprain.

Golden State acquired Paul in July in a trade that sent Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and two draft picks to the Washington Wizards. Paul, a 12-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is seeking his first championship in his 19th NBA season.

JaVale McGee ruled out

JaVale McGee was ruled out due to right wrist soreness following the team’s morning shootaround. McGee, a 15-year NBA veteran, has emerged as the primary backup to Domantas Sabonis since signing a one-year, $3.2 million contract with the Kings over the summer. McGee had a total of 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in 28 minutes over Sacramento’s first two preseason games against the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.

National TV

Sunday’s game was broadcast live on ESPN with Mark Jones providing play-by-play and Richard Jefferson serving as the color commentator. Kings general manager Monte McNair joined Jones and Jefferson on the broadcast during the third quarter.

Wednesday’s game against the Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco will air on NBA TV. The Kings will play 22 nationally televised games during the regular season. They are scheduled to play six games on TNT, five on ESPN and 11 on NBA TV.