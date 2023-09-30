Sacramento Kings signing multiple free agents to fill out their roster for training camp

The Kings are signing multiple free agents to fill out their roster with training camp set to begin Tuesday.

League sources tell The Sacramento Bee the Kings are signing Deonte Burton, Jeremy Lamb and Jaylen Nowell, giving them the offseason limit of 21 players heading into training camp.

Lamb and Nowell are veteran players who could have an outside chance of making the regular-season roster, however at this point it’s not clear how long either will remain with the team, sources said.

Nowell, 24, is a 6-foot-4, 201-pound shooting guard who spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after coming out of Washington as the 43rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He shot a career-best 39.4% from 3-point range in 2021-22 and averaged a career-high 10.8 points per game in 2022-23.

Lamb, 31, is a 6-5, 180-pound guard who returns to Sacramento for his second stint with the Kings. The 10-year NBA veteran came out of UConn as the No. 12 pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He last played in the NBA in 2021-22, when the Kings acquired him from the Indiana Pacers in a trade involving Domantas Sabonis, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. Lamb appeared in 17 games for the Kings, averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.9 minutes per game.

Burton, 29, a 6-4, 240-pound small forward who went undrafted out of Iowa State in 2017. He appeared in 71 games over two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before signing with the G League Stockton Kings last season. He appeared in two games for Sacramento on a 10-day contract before returning to Stockton for the remainder of the season.

The Kings are hoping to build on last season’s success after winning 48 games to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006 as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.