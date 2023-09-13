Sacramento Kings sign former Folsom High and Saint Mary’s star to training camp contract

Former Folsom High School star Jordan Ford will get an opportunity in training camp with the Sacramento Kings following an impressive showing in summer league.

The Kings announced they have signed Ford to a training camp contract, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday, confirming a report from Fox 40’s Sean Cunningham.

Ford will have a chance to vie for the team’s third point guard spot behind De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell. Ford is also considered a possible candidate for the team’s third two-way contract, which would allow him to split time between Sacramento and the G League Stockton Kings.

Ford, 25, is a former child chess prodigy who led the Kings in scoring and assists at the Las Vegas Summer League in July. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 49% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 75% at the free-throw line. That came on the heels of a successful season in Stockton, where Ford averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range.

“I have a great opportunity here,” Ford said during summer league play in Las Vegas. “I’m just trying to take it one game at a time and showcase my skills to the best of my ability. My goal is always, whatever I’m doing, whether it’s summer league or G League, wherever I’m playing, my goal is always to win. That’s always my main objective and I’m going to try to play my game while doing that.”

Ford was a two-time Sacramento Bee Player of the Year at Folsom before committing to Saint Mary’s, where he was a two-time First Team All-West Coast Conference selection. Ford finished second in the WCC in scoring at 21.1 points per game as a junior, helping the Gaels upset Gonzaga in the conference tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.

As a senior, Ford averaged 21.9 points to help the Gaels go 26-8. He scored a career-high 42 points in a double-overtime win over Pepperdine in the WCC Tournament quarterfinals.

Ford signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after going undrafted out of Saint Mary’s in 2020. He spent two seasons with the Agua Caliente Clippers, averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 assists, before the Stockton Kings acquired his rights in September 2022.