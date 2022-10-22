Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray will make NBA debut against Los Angeles Clippers

Rookie first-round draft pick Keegan Murray will make his much-anticipated NBA debut when the Kings play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Murray missed Wednesday’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers while recovering from COVID-19. He was cleared to play against the Clippers after participating in practice the past two days, including a full-contact practice Friday.

“You can’t tell he had COVID,” Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox said. “Obviously, he’s still a rookie and he’s learning, but I think he’s excited and we’re excited to have him out there for a game that counts.”

Murray practiced without limitations Thursday and Friday. Fox said he looked good despite his recent illness.

“I think if Keegan was tired, you still wouldn’t know,” Fox said. “You would still have no idea, but I think he looked great today.”

Murray led the team in scoring in two preseason appearances, averaging 16.0 points on 70.6% shooting from the field and 70% shooting from 3-point range. He missed Sacramento’s third preseason game against the Phoenix Suns with what was initially believed to be a non-COVID-19 illness. He missed the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers after entering NBA health and safety protocols.

Murray said he is eager to play in front of the Sacramento crowd after witnessing the atmosphere inside Golden 1 Center in Wednesday’s season opener against the Blazers.

“We have one of the best fan bases in the NBA,” Murray said. “So just being able to play in front of them and get a win — that’s my biggest goal — I think it will be really special once I’m able to get back on the floor.”