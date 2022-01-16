Sacramento Kings get roasted in ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit on NBA replacement players

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Anderson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kings got some national television exposure Saturday, but not because they made the highlight reels for one of the top 10 plays of the night.

“Saturday Night Live” had some fun at Sacramento’s expense, spoofing the Kings in a skit about NBA replacement players and the league’s recent COVID-19 outbreak. Teams across the league have been hit hard by the virus, including the Kings, who have had 11 players enter NBA health and safety protocols since mid-December, along with numerous coaches, executives and staff.

The SNL skit featured an “NBA on TNT” halftime report starring Alex Moffat as Ernie Johnson, Kenan Thompson as Charles Barkley, Chris Redd as Kenny Smith, Ariana DeBose as Candace Parker and Bowen Yang as Yao Ming.

“Well, speaking of COVID, before the game the entire Kings team tested positive and also most of their coaching staff and trainers,” Johnson said. “They were forced to find replacements pretty quick, but they did and at the half it’s Nets lead the Kings 268-1. Charles, why can’t Sacramento get anything going tonight?”

“Well, in my opinion, the biggest thing to me is that the Kings don’t have any NBA players on their team,” Barkley said.

Johnson agreed with Barkley’s analysis.

“Yup, the Kings players tonight are all fans or arena support staff,” Johnson said. “Any thoughts, Yao?”

“They are tiny people,” Ming said. “Too small.”

The skit featured a graphic comparing Brooklyn Nets star James Harden to Dougie McCormick, a fictitious assistant equipment manager who was pressed into service for the Kings. Harden had an astounding 83 points and 59 assists in the first half. McCormick was held scoreless while suffering two asthma attacks.

The SNL halftime report also included interviews with replacement players Riley Beckwith and Alicia Miller, who was asked to play after going to the game with friends.

“This is like the craziest girls’ night ever,” she said.

The Kings were led by a temporary coach who was recruited based on his work at the Little Dunkers Day Camp.

“That’s correct,” he said. “I coach my son’s team. He was actually drafted, too. He’s been guarding Kyrie Irving.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'SNL': Ariana DeBose plays fan drafted into NBA after entire Sacramento Kings team gets COVID

    The NBA's Sacramento Kings had a rough game on "SNL" after Ariana DeBose and other fans were forced to play for them after the whole team got COVID.

  • Louise Thompson says she has cried ‘20 times’ this week as she opens up about PTSD struggle

    The Made in Chelsea star suffered serious complications during the birth of her first child

  • Prince Harry Seeks Judicial Review for Right to Pay for His Family's UK Police Protection

    "In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," a legal spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said in a statement

  • Jordan Cashmyer, ’16 and Pregnant’ Star, Dies at 26

    Cashmyer and her boyfriend were featured on the MTV reality show in 2014

  • Kim Kardashian: Kanye West ‘threatens to beat Pete Davidson’s a**’ on alleged leaked track

    Track appearing to be by West leaked on social media on Friday

  • Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Baby Girl Twin' Chicago on Her 4th Birthday: 'The Ultimate Princess'

    "You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote on Saturday

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

    Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood added that ‘we have allowed this to happen’.

  • Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star deported from Australia after losing appeal over visa

    Follow all the latest reaction in Melbourne as Djokovic’s faces deportation with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title in ruins

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th