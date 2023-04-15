Sacramento Kings NBA playoff preview: What you need to know before Warriors showdown

Kings playoffs have arrived! At 5:30 p.m. tonight the Sacramento Kings tip off against the Golden State Warriors for the first game of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at Golden 1 Center. You have tickets? Congrats. Watching on TV? Tune to Channel 10 (ABC) or ESPN. Need to know more — game day news, updates, insights, reaction? Stay right here. Here’s what we have:

Sacamento Bee Playoff eEdition.

Playoff coverage: Jason Anderson, our Kings reporter, will be posting regular updates for his “Kings-Warriors live updates“ through the day, and during and after the game. He will be joined at Golden 1 Center by reporters Chris Biderman and Joe Davidson to report on the game and post-game news. Jason, Chris and Joe will select the player of the game. Reporter Michael McGough will monitor other highlights and lowlights that surface during the evening on the TV coverage and in the world of social media.

Fans: Reporter Maya Miller will be outside the arena to capture the scene and voices of fans ready for the first playoff series here in 17 years.

Opinion: California Opinion Editor Marcos Bretón, a long-time Kings fan, will be in the arena for the game and will weigh in on how Sacramento’s team fared.

Our eEdition: We will open Saturday’s eEdition with our Sacramento Kings Playoff Edition, offering pages of stories and images from tonight’s game.

Get up to speed

Just joining the crowd cheering the Kings? Or want to refresh your knowledge so you can sound like a Kings expert? We’re here to help. Here are the stories from the past few months that can help guide you.

Tickets, where and how to watch

Fans fill DoCo after the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors beat the Kings, 119-97.

Playoffs: Kings hosting free outdoor watch party in ‘Section 916’ for Game 1 vs. Warriors

NBA playoffs: Times, dates, TV listings for Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors series

Ticket prices for Game 1 of Kings-Warriors playoff series in Sacramento hit all-time high

Heading to Golden 1 Center for the Kings playoff games? Here’s your guide to parking

Where can you cheer the Sacramento Kings in the playoffs? Here are our best sports bars

Story continues

The team, matchups, coach, history, odds

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown, right, receives his championship ring from Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, before the game at Chase Center on Oct. 23, 2022, in San Francisco.

How the Sacramento Kings went from futility to the NBA playoffs. See our animated timeline

Kings-Warriors playoff preview: Sacramento preparing for experience gap vs. Golden State

Analysis: Position-by-position breakdown of matchups in Kings-Warriors playoff series

Kings-Warriors playoff preview: Mike Brown says Steph Curry ‘can kill you’ in any defense

Kings-Warriors playoff preview: Dealing with Draymond Green could be Public Enemy No. 1

A missed phone call nearly cost Mike Brown the opportunity that defined his NBA coaching career

Kings’ Mike Brown named National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year

Mike Brown uniquely qualified to lead Kings into playoff matchup vs. Golden State Warriors

Harrison Barnes shares secret to longevity after playing all 82 games for Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40).

NBA playoff preview: Sacramento Kings emphasizing physicality against Golden State Warriors

From Reggie Theus to Rick Adelman, the Kings’ playoff history is a mix of glee and despair

Kings odds of beating Warriors are historically bad; 25,000 reasons they could be wrong

Road trip: Why players prefer bus rides over airplanes in Kings-Warriors playoff series

Kings’ broadcast team is among the most diverse in the NBA. Sacramento has embraced it

The Beam

The beam shines into the sky after the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 136-111 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

‘Light the Beam!’ Here’s the social science behind why the Sacramento Kings’ laser went viral

Living the Beam: How the Kings’ laser celebration gives the team — and Sacramento — a boost

Kings merch, food and drink

The Lids + Kings Locker Room storefront at Downtown Commons opens Friday, April 14, 2023, and is located directly across from the grand entrance to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.







Going to a Kings playoff game? Check out these restaurants and bars in downtown Sacramento

Ready for Sacramento Kings in the playoffs? Where to get team’s best clothes, merchandise

New Kings merch store opening by Golden 1 Center for NBA playoffs. Here’s what it sells

Map shows downtown Sacramento bars serving up Kings spirit. Where is the best drink?

Fans

Sue Awabdeh holds up baby Sacramento Kings outfits that await her first grandchild Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home in El Dorado Hills.

Sacramento Kings fans: ‘The most faithful fans in all of the United States’

They left home 7,000 miles away — and found a new home in the Sacramento Kings

‘We have something to prove’: Kings fans celebrate playoff spot despite home finale loss

‘It feels almost religious.’ Kings fans rally before the playoffs against Golden State Warriors

Opinion

The Sacramento Kings’ playoff drought is over, and a region finally dares to believe

Bigger than basketball: The Kings vs. Warriors means far more to Sacramento than hoops

‘I feel proud.’ A legendary fan of the Sacramento Kings sums up the joy of now