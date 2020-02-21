Kings forward Marvin Bagley out another 3 weeks with foot injury

Marvin Bagley III isn’t any closer to making his way back to the court.

Bagley, who has battled a lingering left foot sprain for months, will miss at least another three weeks, the Sacramento Kings announced on Thursday afternoon.

Bagley first suffered the foot sprain after pulling down a rebound in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 26. He missed eight games before returning in January briefly, however that return didn’t last long. He played in just four games before the injury became too much, and hasn’t seen the court since Jan. 20.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Kings said on Thursday that Bagley has “recently incorporated stationary shooting and partial-weight bearing conditioning activities,” and that he will be evaluated again in three weeks.

“I’m definitely going to try to come back this year, but that’s too far ahead at this point,” Bagley said last week, via the Sacramento Bee. “The most important thing for me right now is to make sure I’m healthy, to make sure I take my time with this and make sure I’m feeling good so, when I do come back, it doesn’t bother me, it doesn’t linger again or go away and come back.”

Bagley has played in just 13 games this year, averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds. He missed 22 games earlier this season after suffering a right thumb fracture in their season opener, too. The former Duke standout and No. 2 overall pick averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over 62 games in his rookie campaign.

Though he said he is trying to stay positive, Bagley knows the injury may end up forcing him to sit out the rest of the season.

“Honestly, who knows? I’m just going one day at a time with this,” Bagley said, via the Sacramento Bee. “I’m trying not to think too far ahead. I obviously want to play. I want to be out there. It sucks. I’ve only played however many games this season over things I can’t control.”

Story continues

Marvin Bagley has played in just 13 games this season for Sacramento while dealing with both a foot injury and a fractured thumb. (AP/Rich Pedroncelli)

More from Yahoo Sports: