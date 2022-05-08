Sacramento Kings fans react to new head coach Mike Brown: ‘Uncommon W for the Kings’

Cameron Salerno
Ben Margot/AP
For the last few weeks, Sacramento Kings fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who the team’s next head coach would be. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mike Brown and the Kings reached a four-year contract agreement.

Predictably, the reaction was mixed. Some loved it, others were fine with the choice, and others were apoplectic.

Love the hire

Feeling meh about the hire

Happy it’s not Mark Jackson

Rather have Mark Jackson

Wait and see

Just in it for the food

