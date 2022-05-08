Sacramento Kings fans react to new head coach Mike Brown: ‘Uncommon W for the Kings’

For the last few weeks, Sacramento Kings fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who the team’s next head coach would be. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mike Brown and the Kings reached a four-year contract agreement.

Predictably, the reaction was mixed. Some loved it, others were fine with the choice, and others were apoplectic.

Sacramento Kings fans: give me your reaction to the Kings hiring Mike Brown as their next head coach. Do you like the choice? Hate it? Best replies about the hire will go in a @sacbee_news story. — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) May 8, 2022

Love the hire

Brings defense, been in winning locker rooms, coached great players. Most importantly will bring structure for the team to buy into. Uncommon W for the Kings — Coby (@cobylehman22) May 8, 2022

Maybe this is 16yrs of basketball oblivion speaking, but...



I will accept just a FEW more wins, and be fine with it, IF we have a defensive identity for the first time in a thousand millenia.



A tough out for opponents, physicality, and a raised BB IQ on D and im happy happy! — D Beireis (@dbeireis) May 8, 2022

Good, solid choice. Now they need to give him the roster he needs to win. — Travis (@LetsGoSac) May 8, 2022

Feeling meh about the hire

I’ll let you know after All Star break. He will need a staff and a better team or we won’t win. — Full Monte Brando (@TheRealBrando85) May 8, 2022

Happy it’s not Mark Jackson

I'd rather rehire Luke Walton than hire Mark Jackson — Michael Hancock (@hitch4645) May 3, 2022

Rather have Mark Jackson

Lol nah, mark is the better coach — free mind (@free_mind916) May 8, 2022

Wait and see

He has a ton of great experience coaching with the Cavs and warriors so he could be a great hire but the super important part of it is to make sure Vivek let’s McNair and Brown do their jobs. Brown and McNair need time to build a better roster around how they will play next year. — john lopez (@johnlopezii3) May 8, 2022

I like this choice - now we need to give him better players. What we have now, no coach, not even Greg Popovich or Steve Kerr, could get them to the playoffs — JBToch (@JbTochterman) May 8, 2022

It all depends on Vivek & McNair. — USMNT Toxic Avenger (@tgianco) May 8, 2022

