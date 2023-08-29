Sacramento Kings donating nearly $100,000 to assist victims of catastrophic Maui wildfires

Recovery efforts are underway in Maui weeks after windswept wildfires killed at least 115 people and left nearly 400 others missing.

The Sacramento Kings and team owner Vivek Ranadivé announced Tuesday they are donating nearly $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to support individuals impacted by the devastating wildfires.

The Sacramento Kings Foundation, River Cats Foundation, Ranadivé Foundation, Genevieve and Paul Jacobs, Debby and Hal Jacobs, Annie and Jeff Jacobs, GB Revocable Trust, John and Nancy Kehriotis, the Carlsen Family, Lisa Parker, and Michael and Holly Fahn are collectively donating $90,500, the team said.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the catastrophic wildfires in Maui,” Ranadivé said in a news release. “The beautiful island means so much to so many, and we are committed to supporting the resilient community and their recovery efforts.”

The Hawaii Community Foundation is working with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations and community members on the Maui Strong Fund. The Maui Strong Fund was created to provide financial resources that can be deployed quickly with a focus on rapid response and recovery. The fund was created to provide food, shelter, financial assistance and other services to victims of the wildfires.

Anyone interested in giving can visit Kings.com/Maui to make a personal contribution.