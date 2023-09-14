Sacramento Kings convert former Folsom High star Jordan Ford’s contract to two-way deal

Jordan Ford was carving up the competition during a Las Vegas Summer League game in July when a high-ranking member of the Kings organization was asked how close the former Folsom High School star was to becoming an NBA-caliber player.

The team felt Ford was close then and he’s even closer now.

The Kings on Thursday converted Ford’s contract to a two-way deal, a league source told The Sacramento Bee, confirming a report from TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. The two-way contract will allow Ford to split time between Sacramento and the G League Stockton Kings, where he excelled last season before continuing to impress during summer league.

NBA teams can carry as many as three two-way players in addition to the 15 players on their regular-season rosters. Two-way players are eligible to be active for up to 50 of their team’s 82 games during the regular season. Players on two-way deals will earn just under $560,000 in 2023-24, half of the rookie minimum.

Ford will have a chance to compete for the third point guard spot behind De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell when the Kings open training camp Oct. 3. This opportunity represents a dream come true for Ford, who was a two-time Sacramento Bee Player of the Year before going on to star at Saint Mary’s.

“Couldn’t have gotten here by myself,” Ford said in a story posted to his Instagram page. “Thank you to everyone who has played a part. I’m beyond grateful and ready for the opportunity.”

Ford, 25, is a former child chess prodigy who led the Kings in scoring and assists at the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 49% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 75% at the free-throw line. That followed a successful campaign in Stockton, where Ford averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

“I have a great opportunity here,” Ford said during summer league play in Las Vegas. “I’m just trying to take it one game at a time and showcase my skills to the best of my ability. My goal is always, whatever I’m doing, whether it’s summer league or G League, wherever I’m playing, my goal is always to win. That’s always my main objective and I’m going to try to play my game while doing that.”

Ford was a two-time First Team All-West Coast Conference selection at Saint Mary’s. He finished second in the WCC in scoring at 21.1 points per game as a junior, helping the Gaels upset Gonzaga in the conference tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament.

As a senior, Ford averaged 21.9 points to help the Gaels go 26-8. He scored a career-high 42 points in a double-overtime win over Pepperdine in the WCC Tournament quarterfinals.

Ford signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after going undrafted out of Saint Mary’s in 2020. He spent two seasons with the Agua Caliente Clippers, averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 assists, before the Stockton Kings acquired his rights in September 2022.