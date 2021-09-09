Sacramento Kings announce Kayte Christensen-Hunter will take over as TV color analyst

Longtime Sacramento Kings TV personality Kayte Christensen-Hunter will work as the team’s color analyst this season, according to a video announcing the move posted to the team’s YouTube page.

“They put a lot of faith in me to bring something valuable to the broadcast,” she said in the video.

Christensen-Hunter takes over the seat vacated by Doug Christie, who gave up his daily radio show and job as color analyst to take an assistant coach position with the Kings.

Christensen-Hunter starred in college at UC Santa Barbara. She has worked with the Kings since 2008.