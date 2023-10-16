Sacramento Kings 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The 2023-24 Sacramento Kings will look to build on their success last season when the franchise made the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06.

Sacramento brings back the majority of the team that helped it accomplish that feat, led by star point guard De’Aaron Fox and three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, both of whom are arguably coming off the best seasons of their careers.

Floor-spacing 4-man Keegan Murray will also be an important piece for the team, as his elite three-point shooting as a rookie provided the Kings’ offense with a huge boost in 2022-23. Dynamic Sixth Man Malik Monk will also be trusted with providing scoring bunches off the bench for Sacramento.

Below, the 2023-24 Sacramento Kings depth chart: starters and backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

