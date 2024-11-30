Sacramento hosts San Antonio, aims to stop home losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (10-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (9-11, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on San Antonio looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Kings are 6-8 against conference opponents. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 113.7 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Spurs are 9-9 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 10.0.

The Kings score 113.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 110.0 the Spurs allow. The Spurs average 110.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 113.4 the Kings allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is shooting 62.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Kings.

Julian Champagnie is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Spurs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Devin Carter: out (shoulder), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (back).

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press