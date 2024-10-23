Sacramento hosts Minnesota in conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Minnesota square off on Thursday.

Sacramento finished 46-36 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games last season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.5 last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Orlando Robinson: out (mcl).

Timberwolves: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press