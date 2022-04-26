Sacramento homicide detectives investigate woman’s death after reported assault

Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a woman seriously injured during an assault reported Monday afternoon in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood.

About 2 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Cheryl Way for the reported assault, just east of 24th Street and a few blocks south of Meadowview Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman with serious injuries “that appeared to be from some type of assault,” according to a Sacramento Police Department news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release her name after her family has been notified.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation. Investigators will canvass the area looking for additional information, evidence and potential witnesses. Police said the detectives believe this homicide is “an isolated incident.”

The Police Department did not have any further information regarding the circumstances of the woman’s death or a suspect description.

Investigators asked any witnesses with information about this homicide investigation to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.