Is your Sacramento flight delayed? These major airlines are more likely to leave on time

The Sacramento International Airport has 13 airlines flying in-and-out of its two terminals, and over the last couple of months foot traffic at the airport has only been increasing.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, more than 100,000 travelers are expected to pass through the Sacramento airport.

The interactive graph below shows the percentage of on-time departures for five major airlines that flew out of Sacramento International Airport in the last year. Information was gathered by Data Herald, using the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistic’s most recent report, which details March 2023.

Sacramento International Airport departures

A flight is considered delayed when it’s over 15 minutes late, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

On the Sacramento airport website, travelers can stay up-to-date on the status of the day’s flights. The flight data on the website is updated every five minutes.

Below is a list with eight airlines operating out of the Sacramento airport and their on-time performance for departure flights in March, with data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics:

United Airlines had 90% on-time flights in March. Delta Air Lines had 87% on-time flights in March. Alaska Airlines had 84% on-time flights in March. American Airlines had 82% on time flights in March. Southwest Airlines had 76% on-time flights in March. Frontier Airlines had 73% on-time flights in March. JetBlue Airways had 68% on-time flights in March. Spirit Airlines had had 65% on-time flights in March

