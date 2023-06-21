Sacramento’s favorite Sunday farmers market is moving back under a bridge. Here’s when

Sacramento’s Sunday Certified Farmers Market will return from Arden Fair Mall to its longtime home under Highway 50 on July 9, organizers announced on social media Wednesday.

The farmers market will once again spread across parking lots at 8th & W streets in Sacramento’s Southside Park neighborhood, where it had been before temporarily relocating to Arden Fair Mall in March 2021.

“A lot of people have expressed their eagerness to have us back under the W/X freeway downtown, as that has been our home for decades,” Certified Farmers Markets of Sacramento wrote on Facebook and Instagram. “Our anticipated reopening date has changed many times, and we truly appreciate your patience.”

The Midtown Farmers Market on Saturdays might be more showy, but many Sacramentans regarded the underpass market as the best place to find produce around the city. Selland Family Restaurants patriarch Randall Selland could be seen shopping there the Sunday after his family’s flagship concept, The Kitchen, won Sacramento’s first Michelin star in 2019.

A $400 million Highway 50 construction project pushed the Sunday farmers market out to Arden Fair Mall in March 2021, where it’s remained for the last two years.

The Sunday Certified Farmers Market will continue to be held in Arden Fair Mall’s parking lot outside the former Sears store on this coming Sunday and July 2.