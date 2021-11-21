Sacramento faces Philadelphia, aims to halt 3-game slide

Philadelphia 76ers (9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-11, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup against Philadelphia after losing three straight games.

The Kings have gone 2-6 in home games. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league with 49.3 points in the paint led by Richaun Holmes averaging 11.3.

The 76ers are 5-4 on the road. Philadelphia scores 108.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is averaging 19.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 21.1 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.2 points and 10.4 rebounds for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

76ers: Danny Green: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee).

