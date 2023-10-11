Sacramento doughnut shop will close its midtown location, bring back pop-ups

Milk Money, a gourmet Sacramento doughnut shop in the Ice Blocks with self-proclaimed “donuts with street cred” is closing its brick-and-mortar store, according to the company.

The store at 1715 R St. has operated in midtown since 2018 and will close Saturday, an October Instagram post stated. It was run by the same team who is behind LowBrau and Block Butcher Bar.

“We thank all of you for allowing to express ourselves through donuts and ice cream over the last five years,” said the Oct. 5 Instagram post.

The doughnut shop is open 6:30 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and closes at 2 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends.

The Milk Money team stated that it would be returning to “street pop-ups” throughout Sacramento, which would be announced on its social accounts.

What’s on the menu?

There is a rotating monthly menu at Milk Money, and the October flavors play on the Halloween season.

The full menu can be found on the shops Instagram account, but items like vanilla orange custard, caramel doughnuts, or pumpkin spice custard, maple glaze and graham cracker crumble doughnuts are available.

Aside from doughnuts, customers can also find sweet treats ice cream like NY cheesecake bars and pumpkin cheesecake ice cream.

