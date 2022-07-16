Sacramento couple charged with mail fraud, identity theft

A Sacramento couple was charged mail fraud and aggravated identity theft after a federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against them on Thursday, according to officials. The male suspect is also charged with possession of stolen mail and possession of mail keys or locks.

Roderick Rigmaiden, 37, was in possession of stolen mail and mail keys or locks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California. He and his wife, Onjale Nettles, 32, created fake identification cards from the stolen mail, according to the attorney’s office. They are accused of using their own faces on the IDs but using the names and information of people whose identities had been stolen.

The attorney’s office stated in a news release that Rigmaiden and Nettles used the stolen identities to purchase multiple vehicles from auto dealerships and to obtain financing for the purchases.

The form of payment they presented for the down payment “typically” turned out to be fraudulent and no payments were ever made towards the auto loans, the attorney’s office said.

If convicted, Rigmaiden and Nettles face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each count of mail fraud and a mandatory two-year sentence added on consecutively for the charge aggravated identity theft., according to authorities. Rigmaiden further faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possession of stolen mail and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possession of a mail key or lock.

The attorney’s office said an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the California Highway Patrol led to this case. Officials said the charges are against the couple are only allegations until the defendants are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.