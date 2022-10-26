Sacramento County schools fell further behind on state test scores after COVID closures

Ariane Lange, Sawsan Morrar
·5 min read
Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

California students fell behind on English and math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state’s first release of testing data since the coronavirus interrupted two years of in-class education.

Sacramento school districts generally fared even worse, lagging behind the lackluster statewide averages.

Data released by the California Department of Education Monday showed that only two of 14 districts, Folsom-Cordova Unified and Elk Grove Unified, outperformed the state.

The results in Sacramento County overall pointed to equity challenges: Districts with more English learners and more students from low-income families tended to fare worse on the tests.

There were glaring achievement gaps when the data was broken down by race. For example, while 57% of white 11th graders in Sacramento City Unified met or exceeded standards on their English language arts assessment, only 19% of Black 11th graders did the same.

Statewide, 47% of students met or exceeded English language arts standards in the 2021-2022 school year, while only 33% of students met or exceeded the math standards. The percentages were down 4 points for language and 6 points for math compared to 2019.

Overall, 30% of California’s students did not meet language standards, and 42% did not meet math standards.

Tony Albano, a UC Davis School of Education professor who studies testing, said that while pandemic disruptions have clearly reduced overall progress toward testing proficiency, this end-of-year test provides a snapshot of students’ skills in two areas — far from a perfect measure of achievement.

The test, Albano said, “can’t capture the many ways in which students and schools have adapted and grown over the past few years. I’m optimistic that we’ll see improvements going forward as we find our footing and implement new approaches to teaching, learning, and assessing.”

As Folsom-Cordova Unified spokesperson Angela Griffin Ankhelyi pointed out, “for many students — every student in grades 3 to 5 — these results represent the first time ever taking a standardized test.”

Sacramento City Unified Trustee Lavinia Phillips said the results were disappointing but not surprising.

”We got our test scores: Yes they’re dismal,” she said, “but if anything, we should have expected it.”

Phillips said that while the pandemic created unprecedented challenges for school districts and student achievement on the test, she hasn’t seen innovative attempts to help Black, brown, and foster children improve their scores.

”We should have worked harder to maintain them because they couldn’t afford to lose any points,” she said.

Sacramento students fell behind in online learning during COVID. Can they recover?

Sacramento City Unified officials said teachers and administrators were working to mitigate the effects of the pandemic before campuses reopened.

“To help us turn around these disappointing results and create better outcomes for our students, Sac City Unified is strengthening our commitment to better identifying student needs and offering specific supports to accelerate their learning throughout the school year,” read a statement from the district. “For six years prior to the March 2020 shelter in place order, our students were on an upward trajectory. Sac City Unified has an obligation to put our students back on a path to success.”

Xanthi A. Soriano, executive director of communications for the Sacramento County Office of Education, said that while countywide “met or exceeded” results dropped 4 percentage points for language and 6 points for math compared to 2018-2019 scores, “The decline was anticipated and not surprising,” and districts are working to implement programs to address the problem. Soriano also praised “the resilience of our students.”

Two Sacramento districts outperformed state

In Folsom-Cordova Unified School District — where 31.5% of students are considered economically disadvantaged and 12% are English learners — 60% of students were as good or better than their grade level expectation on the language test. In math, 49% met that threshold.

In Elk Grove Unified School District — where the state says 49% of students are economically disadvantaged and 15% are English learners — 53% of students at least met the standard on English tests, and 40% of students met or exceeded the standard for math.

Galt Joint Union High School District and Galt Joint Union Elementary School District did as well as the state in English language arts. The elementary district also outperformed the state on math tests, with 35% of students meeting or exceeding standards. In Arcohe Union School District, a small K-8 district in Herald, 39% of students met or exceeded math standards.

Ankhelyi, the director of communication and community engagement at Folsom-Cordova, pointed out that the district, while outperforming all other districts in the county, still declined compared to its own prior results. Nonetheless, she said, “It’s important to remember that tests are only one measure, at one point in time, of student achievement.”

California spending on learning loss

The state has spent $23.8 billion on addressing the pandemic in schools, according to the governor’s office. In 2022, the state blocked out $7.9 billion in grants to help offset learning loss by, among other things, extending school years, adding tutoring hours and bringing more mental health services to schools.

Some Republicans slammed California leaders for the test results, including Lance Christensen, who is running against Tony Thurmond for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Christensen and others on the right contended Democratic leaders kept classrooms closed for too long, arguing California schools reopened their campuses months after other states.

“Superintendent Tony Thurmond has failed students, parents, and teachers on every measure,” Christensen stated. “These test scores indicate what we knew all along; school lockdowns have resulted in decades of learning loss, robbing students of their constitutional right of an education.”

Latest Stories

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • 19 years ago, St. John's was denied a chance to be part of NBA history — and these fans haven't forgotten

    On a night in late October 2003, thousands of people crowded into a new arena in downtown St. John's to watch NBA history: the rookie debut of LeBron James — then an 18-year-old rookie but today a global icon with multiple championships and MVP titles. Instead, fans were left heartbroken — and 19 years later, some want to see the fulfilment of a promise made on that disappointing night. On Oct. 23, 2003, the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers descended on Newfoundland and Labrador's capital

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin