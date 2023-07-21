Sacramento County restaurant ‘can no longer keep the doors open.’ What led to the closure?

Hood Station Firehouse 92 in Sacramento County is slated to permanently close its doors this weekend.

The Sacramento Delta restaurant and bar took to Facebook Wednesday to announce its last day, noting rising costs are the reason behind the closure.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We love all of our patrons and have given it our best!” Hood Station Firehouse 92 wrote in a farewell post to customers. “We will miss everybody! We made it through Covid 19, but with costs rising we can no longer keep the doors open.”

The restaurant wasn’t immediately available for comment.

It’s unclear when the restaurant and bar had its grand opening, but according to its Facebook, it’s been operating under several names for nearly a decade; Hood Supply Co., Hood Ranch Kitchen and Hood Firehouse Station 92.

Since opening its doors, the menu has been filled with a range of salads, finger food, desserts and cocktails.

Live music was a staple at the restaurant and bar.

Hood Firehouse Station 92 will close Sunday, according to the Facebook post, unless it can stay open to sell company inventory at a discounted rate.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.