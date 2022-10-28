Sacramento County opens vote centers on Saturday for Nov. 8 general election

Vote centers will open across Sacramento County beginning Saturday for the Nov. 8 general election, county elections officials announced Friday.

Any Sacramento County resident may register to vote, ask for a replacement ballot, vote their ballot in person or use an assistive ballot marking device at one of the county’s 18 locations in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Galt, North Highlands, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento.

Operation times are varied. Elections officials are asking voters to carefully check time and location details.

Sacramento County voters can also return mail ballots to a drop box. Visit the ballot drop box page on the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections website for information on locations and times.

Voters wishing to mail their ballots can use the pink, postage-paid envelope sent with their ballot. Signed and mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 8, and be received by Nov. 15.

For more information, call elections officials at 916-875-6451 or toll free at 800-762-8019.