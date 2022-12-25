Sacramento County man in his 70s is hospitalized after weekend hit-and-run crash

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office continued to look Sunday for two out of three people involved in a hit-and-run, with the other suspect in custody.

Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle in northern Sacramento County, near Antelope and Elverta, when the car crashed into another, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi wrote in a text message to The Sacramento Bee.

The suspects got out and fled on foot, Gandhi said. The person in the other car, a man in his 70s, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.