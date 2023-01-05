A Sacramento County levee has a hole the size of a football field — What it will cost to fix it

Cathie Anderson
·5 min read

Reclamation district officials in Wilton said Tuesday that it will cost $1.5 million to fill a gaping hole the size of a football field in the Cosumnes River levee, one of 11 trouble spots they have identified so far.

“They’ve got to solidify a road just to get all those heavy trucks in,” said Mark Hite, a trustee for Reclamation District 800 Cosumnes, which manages the levees in the area. “They’ve got trucks bringing in gravel and stuff so that the bigger trucks bringing in the big rock can get access. And they’ve already started to close the gap.”

While there are three breaches among the 11 hot spots, Hite said, there are other types of problems. For instance, he said, the crest of the levee walls crumbled in some places as floodwaters rolled over it and wore away soil, sand, gravel and boulders.

Hite estimated the costs to repair all 11 hotspots will be in the neighborhood of $10 million but that there could be other problem areas they’re not seeing because the water has yet to fully recede.

Even a six-figure repair would be difficult for this tiny district to bear, he said, because the annual budget is roughly $500,000. It depends heavily on federal dollars to maintain levee walls on a stretch of the Cosumnes River that extends from Rancho Murieta to the north down to Freeman Road in the southern area of Wilton.

Hite siad they’ll have to go to state and federal officials for help to cover the cost.

The district is waging an unwinnable battle against the river, said Jeffrey Mount, who wrote the seminal book “California Rivers and Streams” in which he argued that the Cosumnes and other state rivers had historically spilled into wide floodplains and could not be contained in narrow channels.

In an interview, Mount said that Wilton residents and others living near the Cosumnes will always be at risk of flooding.

Imagine a funnel cut in half, Mount said, and you’ll begin to understand the challenge. All the water from higher elevations pours into the top of that funnel from along the watershed and then gushes into the Cosumnes, he explained.

The river naturally rises as that volume increases, he said, and those rushing waters will always find the weaknesses in planning and construction.

And, Mount added, climate change has increased the number of warm storms, or so-called atmospheric rivers, like the one that inundated Northern California last weekend.

“If you’ve got a weak spot in a levee, it’ll find it,” Mount said. “And, it did – in multiple spots.”

The levees in the Wilton area were designed to meet minimum standards to contain the cost of constructing them, Mount said, and that’s generally true for most levees built in the US.

Since Hurricane Katrina laid waste to New Orleans, leaving hundreds dead in its wake, state and federal leaders have moved to strengthen urban levees. Rural areas like Wilton, however, haven’t gotten that kind of investment.

Consequently, Mount said, Wilton is “not a good place to live, and that’s the challenge. The levees that are built on the land are not in particularly great shape. They’re not robust levees. They are certainly not urban levees. They don’t meet any of the standards — the federal standards and certainly the state standards — for what we call urban levees that protect an area, so everybody who builds out there is at pretty high risk. “

Expensive levee repairs

The district’s charge, Hite said, is to provide 10-year flood protection. He recalled one year that the board had estimates done to see how much it would cost to bring the 34-mile stretch of levees they supervise up to 50- or 100-year protection.

While the exact number of years has escaped him, the price tag has not. It was $550 million, he said, so that turned out to be a purely academic exercise.

Hite can see the challenge of managing the Cosumnes just outside the door at his home: “The ground is obviously saturated. ... We have a little manmade creek on our property, and it’s overflowing. The horse paddocks are totally standing water. Inside the barn, the south side stalls have some water in them, but the north side is OK.”

The next Northern California storm

While storms this week are expected to bring violent winds, Hite said forecasts are so far predicting that there won’t be as much rainfall as the north state got in last week’s storms. The water level on the Cosumnes River dropped 4 feet below the 40-foot monitor stage on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center predicts that it will rise at least 2 feet above this stage on Thursday and Friday.

However, forecasters stressed that weather patterns could shift, improving or hurting the situation.

Hite said: “Even though we know that we’ve got more water coming. It’s not going to get as high as it did on New Year’s, and so hopefully, there’s not going to be a lot of further damage.”

Crews are working to place a wall of rock all the way across the widest levee gap, making it at least as high enough to handle what forecasters are predicting, Hite said. If they can’t continue working, he said, they’ll cover it with sandbags and permeable plastic to create a makeshift weir.

Latest Stories

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Stjernborg's short-handed goal leads Sweden over Finland in world junior quarterfinal

    MONCTON, N.B. — Victor Stjernborg scored a short-handed goal with 65 seconds remaining and Sweden defeated rival Finland 3-2 in quarterfinal action Monday at the world junior hockey championship. Finland took a 2-1 lead in the third period when Niko Huuhtanen scored just over four minutes into the final frame. Pressing for a an equalizer, Sweden tied the score when Leo Carlsson scored his second of the game with less than four minutes remaining. Finland had an opportunity to regain the lead when

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t