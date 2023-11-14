Is Sacramento ‘California’s most underrated big city’? Here’s what LA Times says

Is Sacramento “California’s most underrated big city”?

That’s the question Los Angeles Times writer Edwin Goei poses in a recent article.

“Be honest: If you were asked to list cities you’d want to visit in our great state, you’d probably go through at least 10 before you got to Sacramento, our capital,” Goei writes in the Nov. 8 article, noting that the city is best known for state politics and the Greta Gerwig movie “Lady Bird.”

After spending a fall weekend in the capital city, however, visitors will be wowed by Sacramento’s “small-town charms” and “amazing food,” the LA Times says.

“It’s an unexpectedly charming town that I wholly underestimated,” Goei writes. “And it’ll charm you too.”

A boat travels down the Sacramento River near the Delta King in Old Sacramento, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Old Sacramento will get a hotel, waterfront viewing deck as part of state and city of Sacramento proposed revamp aimed at increasing visitors to the area.

Los Angeles Times guide features restaurants, fish hatchery

The LA Times’ guide to Sacramento features historical landmarks, restaurants, a museum and a fish hatchery.

The article suggests strolling through the rose garden at Capitol Park, wandering the “opulent rooms” at Leland Stanford Mansion and grabbing a drink aboard the Delta King riverboat in Old Sacramento before attempting to snap a photo of the sunset glinting off the Tower Bridge.

Visitors can also feed Chinook salmon at the Nimbus Hatchery in Gold River and marvel at the art on display at Crocker Art Museum downtown, the publication says.

Only two eateries made the LA Times’ list of places to explore.

Beast and Bounty in Midtown’s Ice Blocks made the list as a brunch destination.

The article also mentions Bennett’s American Cooking in Sierra Oaks as a spot that’s perfect for “a romantic dinner yet still suitable for a power lunch.”

However, the LA Times fails to mention popular restaurants such as Franks Fat’s, Gunther’s and Corti Brothers.

What do you think the LA Times missed?







Leave a comment in the form below and let us know which Sacramento area landmarks, restaurants and other attractions should have been featured.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.