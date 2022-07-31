Sacramento, California, house sells for $4.3 million

A 5,509-square-foot house built in 1933 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1200 block of 45th Street in Sacramento was sold on July 5, 2022 for $4,280,000, or $777 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:

In July 2021, a 3,268-square-foot home on 45th Street in Sacramento sold for $2,920,000, a price per square foot of $894.

On 46th Street, Sacramento, in April 2021, a 2,929-square-foot home was sold for $2,375,000, a price per square foot of $811.

A 3,888-square-foot home on the 1000 block of 44th Street in Sacramento sold in April 2022 for $2,000,000, a price per square foot of $514.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.