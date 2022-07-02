Sacramento, California, house sells for $1.1 million

A 2,873-square-foot house built in 2002 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 10100 block of Wildhawk Drive in Sacramento was sold on May 22, 2022 for $1,100,000, or $383 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.9 acres lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In February 2022, a 2,680-square-foot home on Jacobsen Court in Sacramento sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $302.

A 3,984-square-foot home on the 7700 block of Mallon Court in Sacramento sold in October 2021 for $1,015,000, a price per square foot of $255.

On Mallon Court, Sacramento, in March 2021, a 3,651-square-foot home was sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $220.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.