Sacramento, California house sells for $1.1 million

A spacious house built in 1990 located in the 10100 block of Cavalletti Drive in Sacramento gets new owners. The 2,844-square-foot property was sold on December 19, 2021. The $1,092,000 purchase price works out to $384 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 40,040 square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In June 2021, a 2,643-square-foot home at Cavalletti Drive in Sacramento sold for $1,210,000, a price per square foot of $458.

On Caprilli Drive, Sacramento, in March 2021, a 3,238-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $267.

A 2,643-square-foot home on 10250 Cavalletti Drive in Sacramento sold in March 2021 for $920,000, a price per square foot of $348.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.