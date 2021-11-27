Sacramento, California house sells for $1 million

On October 31, 2021, a seller has sold a roomy property built in 2001 located in the 8100 block of Split Rail Way in Sacramento. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $269 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 14,560 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:

A 3,037-square-foot home on 10050 Silver Meadow Wayin Sacramento sold in March 2021 for $830,000, a price per square foot of $273.

On Cristo Drive, Sacramento, in May 2021, a 3,821-square-foot home was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $212.

In September 2021, a 2,405-square-foot home at Cristo Drivein Sacramento sold for $646,000, a price per square foot of $269.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.