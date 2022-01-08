Sacramento, California house sells for $1.2 million

On December 5, 2021, a seller has sold a roomy property built in 1975 located in the 8200 block of Bradshaw Road in Sacramento. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $382 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 427,759 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold close by:

On Knightview Court, Sacramento, in July 2021, a 2,142-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $322.

A 1,320-square-foot home on 8272 Carmencita Avenue in Sacramento sold in May 2021 for $450,000, a price per square foot of $341.

In September 2021, a 2,311-square-foot home at Carmencita Avenue in Sacramento sold for $926,000, a price per square foot of $401.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.