Sacramento, California house sells for $1.4 million

A 1,536-square-foot house built in 2003 has changed hands. The property located in the 5400 block of Birk Way in Sacramento was sold on May 23, 2022. The $1,360,000 purchase price works out to $885 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 3170 sqft lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands close by:

A 1,302-square-foot home on 5363 Birk Way in Sacramento sold in May 2021 for $456,500, a price per square foot of $351.

In September 2021, a 1,302-square-foot home at Birk Way in Sacramento sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $361.

On Baccus Way, Sacramento, in March 2022, a 2,015-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $285.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.