Sacramento, California house sells for $1.9 million

A seller has sold a 3,507-square-foot roomy house built in 1950 located in the 1800 block of Rockwood Drive in Sacramento. The deed was signed on November 11, 2021. The purchase price was $1,945,000, or $555 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 43,124 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 5,155-square-foot home on 3781 Random Lane in Sacramento sold in May 2021 for $2,100,000, a price per square foot of $407.

In June 2021, a 1,512-square-foot home at La Playa Way in Sacramento sold for $582,000, a price per square foot of $385.

On Devonshire Road, Sacramento, in August 2021, a 2,155-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $336.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.