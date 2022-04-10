Sacramento, California house sells for $1.1 million

A spacious house built in 1990 located in the 10200 block of Cavalletti Drive in Sacramento has a new owner. The 2,352-square-foot property was sold on March 12, 2022. The $1,125,500 purchase price works out to $479 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 43,560 square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Polo Crosse Avenue, Sacramento, in June 2021, a 2,250-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $467.

A 3,555-square-foot home on 10390 Equine Drive in Sacramento sold in June 2021 for $1,080,000, a price per square foot of $304.

In August 2021, a 4,090-square-foot home at Leatherleaf Court in Sacramento sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $198.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.