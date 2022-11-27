The Sacramento Beat: Jackie Greene, Mother Hips help close out 2022 concert calendar

AARON DAVIS
·6 min read
Ghost Light

As we careen towards a bevy of shows to ring in the new year, December checks in as an all-around busy month for local concerts. That includes Tycho’s “where it all began” three-night stand at Harlow’s. As of this writing, there are still a few tickets available for the Thursday night opener on December 8 (harlows.com), which was subsequently added after the first two sold out in roughly Taylor Swift time (too soon?).

Speaking of sold out shows, after the first two seatings of venerable local showman Jack Gallagher’s “One Night Only” gigs at the Sofia similarly flew off the shelves, a 1 p.m. show has been added. Don’t dawdle! (Saturday, Dec. 10. bstreettheatre.org).

If you’re out in the cold on those gigs, there’s plenty more to keep you warm. See you in 2023, friends!

Local artists, message me on Instagram if you have upcoming shows, @adavis_threetosee.

To hear mountainous singer-songwriter The White Buffalo discuss it on-stage, he was quite giddy leading up to the November release of his new album, “Year of the Dark Horse.” Born Jake Smith, the gruff baritone is perhaps best known for a smattering of haunting, gritty tunes strategically strewn across the series soundtrack to “Sons of Anarchy,” but his catalog has long run far deeper than your token gun-runners-on-hogs Americana balladeering. On the artful and electrified experimental sprawl of “Year,” the wings are spread and that depth and inventiveness are on full display (he even does the Tom Waits thing in a spot or two). His shows are sneakily can’t-miss: inescapably riveting, jaw-agape performance acumen, like a warm bear hug that will take the air right out of your lungs and crack a rib or two if you’re not careful (With L.A. Edwards. 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4 at Ace of Spades. $25. www.aceofspadessac.com).

Midnight North (helmed by Grahame Lesh, son of Phil Lesh) has always felt like the Bay Area’s next bust-out festival/jam band, so be glad you can still catch them at the Crest! Each passing year brings continued evolution (and an uptick in venue size) for the warmly-assembled, effervescent outfit, and their most recent record, 2021’s “There’s Always a Story,” offers a glimpse of a band already refined beyond their years. Local standouts Golden Cadillacs and Jessica Malone lend support for a sweet triple bill (7:30 p.m. Wed. Dec. 7 at the Crest Theatre. $20. crestsacramento.com).

“Texas blues queen” Angela Strehli is your headliner for the Sacramento Blues Society’s Holiday Gala (7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Harlow’s. $30. harlows.com). She’s toting her eight-piece band along to what doubles as a release party for her first new album in nearly two decades, “Ace of Blues,” a notably Stevie Ray Vaughn-tinged record which has garnered some adulation from the likes of Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt and Charlie Musselwhite.

Show us virtually any band that’s ever attempted to fuse rock with reggae, ska and R&B in the last four decades, they’re under contract (or at least unspoken agreement) to point back to Fishbone as a pioneering influence. Still fronted by longtime vocalist Angelo Moore, it’s a history lesson in ebullient, funk-charged party rock. (With Son Rompe Pera. 8 p.m. Tues. Dec. 13 at Harlow’s. $33. harlows.com).

It is wild to try to imagine where the massively-talented Ghost Light is poised to go, especially when you consider where they already are. The pedigree is one part of this: the band is helmed by Tom Hamilton (also of American Babies and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, among others) and includes classically trained pianist Holly Bowling (noted transcriber of Phish and Grateful Dead tunes for the keys). A spin through their most recent record, “The Healing,” is a minefield for the attention span and an emotive labyrinth of sonic layering: sterling pop sensibilities, wistfully daringly and inventive compositions, and a seemingly endless intertwining of ethereal vocal and instrumental haymakers. Find your grip and hang on tight (8 p.m. Wed. Dec. 14 at Harlow’s. $15/$18. www.harlows.com).

Swingin’ local cool cat Peter Petty, for the seventh time, brings his annual leave-the-kids-at-home soirée “Hepcat’s Holla’Daze!-Swingin’ Yuletide Revue” to the Sofia, promising its usual fountain of glitz and glamor (like if a sloe gin fizz came to life). This year, Petty’s 11-piece jazz orchestra goes by the moniker “Mercenaries of Merriment” (never change, Peter, even though your band’s name often does!) and promises special guests to include Dana Moret, Omari Tao, burlesque songstress Coco Lamarr, country crooner Geoff Miller and more (7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 17. $43. bstreettheatre.org).

We didn’t forget about you, New Year’s Eve! “California Soul” rockers the Mother Hips are back for a two-night stand at Harlow’s on Dec. 30 & 31, as has become a budding tradition (one maddeningly upended by the Omicron surge this time last year), with Forever Goldrush lending support on the 31st. Always a chance we see their longtime pal and local hero Jackie Greene show up for a sit-in on keys and/or axe on night one, but he’s got his own New Year’s party to throw with his band on the 31st at the Crest Theatre ($55. crestsacramento.com). Elsewhere around The Grid, electronic music showcase outfit THIS is throwing another of their patented shindigs out at the Railyards, welcoming John Summit (linktr.ee/this916), funk veterans Big Sticky Mess count down to midnight at the Torch Club with the Lab Rats ($25. torchclub.net), and veteran Sacramento-bred rock outfit Vista Kicks holds court at Ace of Spades (aceofspadessac.com).

Grab bag: Rock/blues/Americana act Dirty Cello (fronted, as you can imagine, by a cello- wielding lead vocalist in Rebecca Roudman) comes to the Sofia (7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 3. $28-$38. bstreettheatre.org); Ukulele wizard Jake Shimabakuro serves up his “Christmas in Hawaii” holiday show at the Crest Theatre (7:30 p.m. Tues. Dec. 6. $39.50-$79.50. crestsacramento.org); Cheeky swing-pop act Squirrel Nut Zippers brings their Christmas Caravan tour to the Center for the Arts (7:30 p.m. Wed. Dec. 7. $35-$45. thecenterforthearts.org); Local rock royalty Dog Party and Th’ Losin’ Streaks team up for the “Toys4Teens Rock ‘n’ Roll Fundraiser” at Old Ironsides (7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 9. $10. theoldironsides.com); Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon sets up shop at Goldfield Roseville (7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 17. $25. goldfieldtradingpost.com).

Latest Stories

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker said this isn’t the same old Lions, perennial laughingstocks that haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. “We’re going t

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius