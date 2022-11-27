The Sacramento Beat: Jackie Greene, Mother Hips help close out 2022 concert calendar

As we careen towards a bevy of shows to ring in the new year, December checks in as an all-around busy month for local concerts. That includes Tycho’s “where it all began” three-night stand at Harlow’s. As of this writing, there are still a few tickets available for the Thursday night opener on December 8 (harlows.com), which was subsequently added after the first two sold out in roughly Taylor Swift time (too soon?).

Speaking of sold out shows, after the first two seatings of venerable local showman Jack Gallagher’s “One Night Only” gigs at the Sofia similarly flew off the shelves, a 1 p.m. show has been added. Don’t dawdle! (Saturday, Dec. 10. bstreettheatre.org).

If you’re out in the cold on those gigs, there’s plenty more to keep you warm. See you in 2023, friends!

Local artists, message me on Instagram if you have upcoming shows, @adavis_threetosee.

To hear mountainous singer-songwriter The White Buffalo discuss it on-stage, he was quite giddy leading up to the November release of his new album, “Year of the Dark Horse.” Born Jake Smith, the gruff baritone is perhaps best known for a smattering of haunting, gritty tunes strategically strewn across the series soundtrack to “Sons of Anarchy,” but his catalog has long run far deeper than your token gun-runners-on-hogs Americana balladeering. On the artful and electrified experimental sprawl of “Year,” the wings are spread and that depth and inventiveness are on full display (he even does the Tom Waits thing in a spot or two). His shows are sneakily can’t-miss: inescapably riveting, jaw-agape performance acumen, like a warm bear hug that will take the air right out of your lungs and crack a rib or two if you’re not careful (With L.A. Edwards. 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4 at Ace of Spades. $25. www.aceofspadessac.com).

Midnight North (helmed by Grahame Lesh, son of Phil Lesh) has always felt like the Bay Area’s next bust-out festival/jam band, so be glad you can still catch them at the Crest! Each passing year brings continued evolution (and an uptick in venue size) for the warmly-assembled, effervescent outfit, and their most recent record, 2021’s “There’s Always a Story,” offers a glimpse of a band already refined beyond their years. Local standouts Golden Cadillacs and Jessica Malone lend support for a sweet triple bill (7:30 p.m. Wed. Dec. 7 at the Crest Theatre. $20. crestsacramento.com).

“Texas blues queen” Angela Strehli is your headliner for the Sacramento Blues Society’s Holiday Gala (7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Harlow’s. $30. harlows.com). She’s toting her eight-piece band along to what doubles as a release party for her first new album in nearly two decades, “Ace of Blues,” a notably Stevie Ray Vaughn-tinged record which has garnered some adulation from the likes of Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt and Charlie Musselwhite.

Show us virtually any band that’s ever attempted to fuse rock with reggae, ska and R&B in the last four decades, they’re under contract (or at least unspoken agreement) to point back to Fishbone as a pioneering influence. Still fronted by longtime vocalist Angelo Moore, it’s a history lesson in ebullient, funk-charged party rock. (With Son Rompe Pera. 8 p.m. Tues. Dec. 13 at Harlow’s. $33. harlows.com).

It is wild to try to imagine where the massively-talented Ghost Light is poised to go, especially when you consider where they already are. The pedigree is one part of this: the band is helmed by Tom Hamilton (also of American Babies and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, among others) and includes classically trained pianist Holly Bowling (noted transcriber of Phish and Grateful Dead tunes for the keys). A spin through their most recent record, “The Healing,” is a minefield for the attention span and an emotive labyrinth of sonic layering: sterling pop sensibilities, wistfully daringly and inventive compositions, and a seemingly endless intertwining of ethereal vocal and instrumental haymakers. Find your grip and hang on tight (8 p.m. Wed. Dec. 14 at Harlow’s. $15/$18. www.harlows.com).

Swingin’ local cool cat Peter Petty, for the seventh time, brings his annual leave-the-kids-at-home soirée “Hepcat’s Holla’Daze!-Swingin’ Yuletide Revue” to the Sofia, promising its usual fountain of glitz and glamor (like if a sloe gin fizz came to life). This year, Petty’s 11-piece jazz orchestra goes by the moniker “Mercenaries of Merriment” (never change, Peter, even though your band’s name often does!) and promises special guests to include Dana Moret, Omari Tao, burlesque songstress Coco Lamarr, country crooner Geoff Miller and more (7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 17. $43. bstreettheatre.org).

We didn’t forget about you, New Year’s Eve! “California Soul” rockers the Mother Hips are back for a two-night stand at Harlow’s on Dec. 30 & 31, as has become a budding tradition (one maddeningly upended by the Omicron surge this time last year), with Forever Goldrush lending support on the 31st. Always a chance we see their longtime pal and local hero Jackie Greene show up for a sit-in on keys and/or axe on night one, but he’s got his own New Year’s party to throw with his band on the 31st at the Crest Theatre ($55. crestsacramento.com). Elsewhere around The Grid, electronic music showcase outfit THIS is throwing another of their patented shindigs out at the Railyards, welcoming John Summit (linktr.ee/this916), funk veterans Big Sticky Mess count down to midnight at the Torch Club with the Lab Rats ($25. torchclub.net), and veteran Sacramento-bred rock outfit Vista Kicks holds court at Ace of Spades (aceofspadessac.com).

Grab bag: Rock/blues/Americana act Dirty Cello (fronted, as you can imagine, by a cello- wielding lead vocalist in Rebecca Roudman) comes to the Sofia (7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 3. $28-$38. bstreettheatre.org); Ukulele wizard Jake Shimabakuro serves up his “Christmas in Hawaii” holiday show at the Crest Theatre (7:30 p.m. Tues. Dec. 6. $39.50-$79.50. crestsacramento.org); Cheeky swing-pop act Squirrel Nut Zippers brings their Christmas Caravan tour to the Center for the Arts (7:30 p.m. Wed. Dec. 7. $35-$45. thecenterforthearts.org); Local rock royalty Dog Party and Th’ Losin’ Streaks team up for the “Toys4Teens Rock ‘n’ Roll Fundraiser” at Old Ironsides (7 p.m. Fri. Dec. 9. $10. theoldironsides.com); Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon sets up shop at Goldfield Roseville (7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 17. $25. goldfieldtradingpost.com).