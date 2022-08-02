Sacramento-area tennis coach arrested for sexual interactions with a child

A former pro tennis player turned Sacramento-area coach was arrested Monday on charges of sex offenses with a child.

Sacramento County deputies arrested Kasparas Zemaitelis, 26, on 10 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Zemaitelis has taught private tennis lessons to “numerous minors” in the Sacramento area since 2019, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Zemaitelis, a Lithuanian, played tennis at Sacramento State from 2015 to 2018 and also played in pro matches.

He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail with a $10 million bail. He will appear in court at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office urges community members with information regarding the investigation into Zemaitelis to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.