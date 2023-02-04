Sacramento-area teen missing since late December has been found, family advocate says

A Carmichael teen was reunited with her family early Saturday, more than a month after she had been reported missing.

Nykari Johnson, 16, was located about 4 a.m. and is now with her mother, Tiearrar Subia, according to Voice of the Youth founder Berry Accius, who aided the family during the search.

Accius said the family is “taking the necessary steps” to get Johnson any care she needs.

“We’re going through all the steps and the processing to figure out what actually happened, where she was,” Accius said. “As of this moment, we’re just giving some time to the family to take a breather, be consumed with happiness and just reflect.”

Subia reported her daughter missing Dec. 28, 2022, after she woke up in the middle of the night to find her patio door open and the girl gone. Johnson had spent time with her cousins the night of Dec. 27 and left shortly after midnight to meet a friend.

By late January, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said “all investigative leads have been exhausted.” Sheriff’s officials said they could not provide any further steps for the family at that time.