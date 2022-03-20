Sacramento-area school bus catches fire with students on board. A ‘scary’ scene unfolded

A school bus in El Dorado Hills caught on fire with children on board, but quick-acting fire crews helped avoid a worse situation.

The bus belonging to Buckeye Unified School District’s Valley View Charter School was on El Dorado Hills Boulevard under Highway 50 about 4 p.m. Friday when flames erupted on the back of the vehicle.

It’s unclear how many students were on board. All were safely evacuated, according to the El Dorado Hills Fire Department.

Firefighters mop up after a school bus caught on fire Friday, March 18, 2022, along El Dorado Hills Boulevard under Highway 50. All students from Buckeye Unified School District’s Valley View Charter School were safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported. The students were taken home on another school bus.

Officials have not disclosed the cause of the fire.

“Great work by everyone involved keeping the children safe,” the Fire Department stated in a Facebook post that included photos of the burned bus.

“I also saw the bus engulfed in flames from floor to ceiling,” one commentor said. “It looked really scary. I’m so happy to hear everyone got out in time.”

Noted another: “Many thanks to the bus driver and EDHFD, you are awesome!!”