Sacramento-area kidney doctor faces sexual assault charge. A co-worker is his accuser

A Sacramento-area doctor who also has ties to San Joaquin County was arrested Saturday in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a fellow employee of a Carmichael medical facility.

Dr. Rachandeep Singh, a kidney specialist, was accused by a subordinate in April of touching “her sexually against her will” at their place of work, River Pointe Post-Acute Care Facility on Fair Oaks Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

San Francisco Police Department officers arrested Singh on Saturday at San Francisco International Airport, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was booked at the San Mateo County Jail and released on bail the same day.

Deputies said Singh was identified as River Pointe’s medical director, and detectives learned he oversaw at least two other facilities as medical director in Stockton and elsewhere in San Joaquin County.

Following the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Singh was removed from the Carmichael facility by its administration.

After an investigation, deputies said, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office elected to file felony sexual battery charges against Singh and issued a warrant for his arrest.

“Due to Dr. Singh’s position in several areas throughout the region, detectives are looking for other potential victims, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Singh is expected to appear Aug. 17 in Sacramento County Superior Court