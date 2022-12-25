Sacramento-area defendants among 10 issued pardons by Gov. Newsom ahead of Christmas

Three Sacramento-area defendants were among 10 Californians pardoned for mostly decades-old crimes by Gov. Gavin Newsom heading into the Christmas weekend.

Most of the cases involved drug charges. The pardons were issued Friday under authority granted to the governor by the state Constitution.

The Sacramento-area cases included:

▪ John Berger, a U.S Army veteran convicted of transporting a controlled substance. On June 2, 1995, he was sentenced in Sacramento County Superior Court to four years of probation and 60 days in jail for transporting a controlled substance.

▪ Kimberly Gregorio was sentenced Nov. 22, 1988, also in Sacramento County, to four years of probation and 180 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale and obstructing an officer.

▪ Michael Farrier was convicted of first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and sentenced March 5, 1990, in Placer County to five years of probation and 45 days in jail.

Other cases were from Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Tulare counties.

The governor’s office noted that Newsom considers the recipients’ conduct since the offense, as well as whether the pardon is “consistent with public safety and in the interest of justice.” Also considered is how a pardon would affect the community, including crime victims and survivors, a news release stated.

Newsom has granted 140 pardons, 123 commutations and 35 reprieves since taking office in 2019.

“Pardons do not forgive or minimize the harm caused by crime. Instead, these pardons recognize the pardon grantees’ self-development and rehabilitation since then,” the governor’s office said in the release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.