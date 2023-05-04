Sacramento 916 gift cards are back ahead of Mother’s Day. Here’s how they work

Sacramento’s 916 electronic gift card program makes a comeback just ahead of Mother’s Day with the familiar promotion: Buy a gift card, get a bonus gift card.

Or if you’re searching for a Father’s Day gift or even something to give a new graduate, look no further.

More than $300,000 of 916 gift and bonus cards have been spent in the city since the program was originally launched in December 2021 to help local stores that took a financial hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city wrote Monday on its website.

Since then, the goal of pouring money into Sacramento businesses remains the same.

The gift card program returned Monday with promotions similar to its previous comebacks:

▪ Buy a $25 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card for free

▪ Buy a $50 gift card a get a $25 bonus gift card for free

▪ Buy a $100 gift card and get a $50 bonus gift card for free

The promotional offer is available through June 30 and bonus gift cards must be used by July 31.

Each person is limited to five free bonus gift cards.

Purchased gift cards don’t expire, but a $3 fee will be taken from the electronic gift card’s balance monthly starting one day after 12 consecutive months of the card not being swiped.

Where do I get a 916 electronic gift card?

First select between the $25, $50 or $100 gift card on the city of Sacramento’s 916 electronic gift card program’s website.

Then email, text or print the electronic gift card for the recipient to use at participating retailers, restaurants, services and entertainment storefronts in Sacramento.

An electronic delivery fee of $2.25 will be applied at checkout.

Physical plastic cards aren’t available.

What Sacramento businesses accept the 916 gift card?

The 916 gift card website has a map of the more than 100 participating Sacramento businesses including Tiger, Solomon’s Delicatessen, Natomas Car Wash & Detail, Limelight Bar & Cafe and Harlow’s Restaurant & Night Club.

The same gift card can be used at multiple locations as long as there’s cash on the card, which can be checked online.

The printable list of participating businesses includes addresses and contact information.

Sacramento business owners: How you can sign up

All businesses within the city of Sacramento are eligible to participate in the 916 electronic gift card program.

Just be sure, the city wrote Monday on its website, that the business includes no more than 500 full-time employees.

Home-based businesses, franchises, liquor-only stores and cannabis businesses are exempt from this rule.

Businesses can sign up on the 916 electronic gift card program’s website.

