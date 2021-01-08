Sacking of U.S. Capitol adds to rare national security failures. Police the police.

The great security failures of American history have been mercifully rare. The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 certainly was one, as were the hijacked jetliners flown into buildings in New York and Washington, D.C., in 2001. The sacking of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, though far less deadly than those strikes from foreign enemies, can now be added to this list. At the very center of government for the world's most powerful country, thousands of pro-Trump rioters in sweats and MAGA hats simply walked up the hill, broke into the building and desecrated a place of national pride.

How could this possibly have happened?

Police and federal authorities surely had plenty of warning.

Counting Electoral College votes

President Donald Trump had been lying for weeks about being cheated out of a reelection. Thousands of his most rabid followers were in high dudgeon, and Wednesday would be the moment Congress would affirm Joe Biden's election to the presidency. Trump exhorted people to come on this day to demonstrate: "Will be wild!"

Far-right social media sites filled with vitriol: calls for using violence against members of Congress and occupying the Capitol; guides for sneaking guns into the city; routes to avoid police; and the best tools for breaking and entering.

Authorities should have been prepared. But according to reporting in The Washington Post, police were more skittish about optics than keeping the Capitol safe. Law enforcement in Washington — and across the country — had been rightly criticized during the summer for using heavy-handed tactics against largely peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In Washington last June, police on horseback or firing rubber bullets and tear gas, with low-flying National Guard helicopters overhead, scattered nonviolent protesters from Lafayette Square outside the White House so that Trump could enjoy a photo op holding a Bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.

So authorities say they wanted a toned-down response to avoid similar imagery and criticism. "There is no need to present an impression of anticipating violence," one official told The Post.

Except that violence was exactly what they should have anticipated.

Capitol Police chief resigns

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund — whose 2,000 officers were easily brushed aide by rioters who clambered into the building, penetrating the House and Senate chambers — turned down National Guard support days before the protests, according to The Associated Press, and inexplicably rejected additional manpower from the FBI even as extremists were climbing Capitol Hill.

Sund said Thursday that he had developed a "robust" plan for peaceful demonstrations, not what he got. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for his resignation, and the chief is stepping down next week.

Other hard questions remain. Why weren't city police, whose job was to secure grounds outside the Capitol, available sooner and in larger numbers? Where was the National Guard, which in Washington, D.C., has to be approved by the Pentagon (not visible until long after violence broke out)?

Protesting while white

And why the obvious double standard when the crowd corralled is white, not Black? Wednesday evening, police used careful — even gentle — pressure to clear the last defiant agitators from the Capitol grounds, a stark variant of how they dealt with largely peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators across the country last summer?

Washington police made at least 68 arrests, 41 of of them on Capitol grounds. Only one of those detained was from the District of Columbia. Meanwhile, dozens of officers were injured tussling with these people.

It was a disgraceful law enforcement response overall. Authorities need to quickly close security gaps with the approaching presidential inauguration and the continued risk for further extremist violence.

And they need to use the volumes of videos produced during the event to track down violators and charge them with any of the more than a dozen federal crimes, ranging from rebellion and insurrection to riotous acts to damaging or destroying federal property.

American taxpayers deserve justice for the Capitol's defilement. Beyond that, a national commission should be appointed to fully investigate what went wrong in defending this center of democracy and how to ensure it will never happen again.

