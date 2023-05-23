‘I was sacked as a teacher because there are no rules on trans’

Sutcliffe: ‘A Christian should never go against what they believe to be true’ - Rii Schroer

After being banned from teaching for “misgendering” a pupil, you would expect Joshua Sutcliffe to be feeling emotional.

Claiming to have been “cancelled” for his Christian beliefs, the 33-year-old’s eyes fill with tears as he recalls the moment when, as a child, he decided he wanted to be a teacher.

“My grandad tells a story of when I was about five or six years old and I had a Christmas present which was a whiteboard. Apparently, I went absolutely nuts…”

His voice trails off as he struggles to come to terms with Monday’s ruling by the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) that he failed to treat a female pupil who identifies as male with “dignity and respect” while teaching maths at The Cherwell School in Oxford between 2015 and 2018.

In what is believed to be the first case of its kind in the UK, the married father-of-one has been prohibited from teaching indefinitely after also being found to have failed to protect the transgender pupil’s wellbeing after admitting he did not use the pupil’s preferred pronouns when he praised a group of pupils during a maths lesson by stating, “well done girls”.

Some will have little sympathy with the preacher’s son who openly admits he believes biological sex is immutable and that homosexuals are “sinners”.

His personal website lists “abominations” which include abortion, homosexuality, pornography and Islam. In his online preachings, he describes abortion as “genocide” and calls Mohammed a “false prophet”, arguing: “So long as the Quran is around there will never be peace on earth.”

Describing homosexuality as going against creation, he claims: “A homosexual gene does not exist, you cannot be born gay,” a view that will strike some as incompatible with teaching children in the 21st century.

Joshua Sutcliffe - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

As well as the allegations of misgendering, Sutcliffe was also found guilty of misconduct for expressing his views against gay marriage when questioned by a pupil, and for failing to “consider the potential impact” on his pupils, particularly those who may be from the LGBT+ community, of a statement that being gay was wrong. A complaint against the teacher for showing pupils at a different school a video which contained “inappropriate comments”, including that a growing problem in today’s society was that men were not masculine enough, was also upheld.

“The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Sutcliffe fell significantly short of the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher,” the TRA ruling stated, and he was therefore guilty of unacceptable professional conduct. He cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England until at least 2025, which is the earliest date when he can apply for the prohibition order to be set aside.

With the help of Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre, he is now planning to appeal the decision in the High Court, claiming it is a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion (Article 9) and freedom of expression (Article 10). He hopes to return to teaching and dreams of becoming the headteacher of a Christian school.

Yet regardless of what some might think about Sutcliffe’s beliefs, the case does raise serious questions about how teachers should navigate what he describes as the “minefield” of gender self-identification in schools – not to mention the role of Christian teachers in our increasingly secular education system.

Sutcliffe’s case comes as schools wait for the first detailed government guidelines on how to respond to transgender pupils, which are due to be published this term.

Schools are waiting for the first detailed government guidelines on how to respond to transgender pupils - Getty

Headteachers have warned that without official guidance, which is expected to say that school leaders can refuse to use different pronouns demanded by pupils, that schools are working “in a vacuum”.

Sutcliffe, a softly-spoken man who meets me in the offices of Christian Concern, says he was given no formal instructions on how to address the pupil – and was only made aware of the pupil’s preferred pronouns by a colleague. He says: “I was told: ‘Oh we’ve got this student, call her a him’. And that was it.

“At that point in time, I didn’t really know much about transgender. There were no policies, no manuals, no procedures in place.

“But I just felt I couldn’t go along with it. You know, it’s a Christian doctrine, men and women but also it’s true – you’re XX, XY, you can’t change that. A Christian should never go against what they believe to be true.”

It was only after the misgendering incident took place that teachers were given training using the now controversial “Genderbread Person” diagram used to illustrate the difference between gender identity, expression, sex and sexual orientation, which critics claim is “unscientific nonsense”.

The hearing was told how the transgender pupil was upset that Sutcliffe had discussed his case on the ITV programme This Morning, continuing to refer to the pupil as “she” and revealing how the pupil had joined his class part way through the academic year with historically poor scores in maths, but later achieved the best score in the class.

Sutcliffe, pictured with Christian Concern chief executive Andrea Williams, on ITV's This Morning - WENN

While he apologises for the distress caused, he remains unrepentant about the misgendering.

“The TRA has said, you don’t feel enough remorse for not going on with the pronouns. Well, I’m sorry, but that’s the Christian position. I wasn’t going to say: ‘I’m going along with this’.

“I’d rather die to be honest. Obviously that’s quite extreme but that’s how I feel.”

The hearing found that although his actions were deliberate, “Mr Sutcliffe did not maliciously intend to cause distress to pupils” but instead “failed to distinguish between his role as a teacher with that of a preacher.”

Born in Macclesfield and brought up in Oxfordshire, Sutcliffe was raised a Baptist by his teacher father and bookkeeper mother and is now a practising Evangelical Christian. He attended St Birinus all boys’ comprehensive school in Didcot before taking a maths degree at Swansea University, followed by a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at Exeter University.

After gaining his Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) at Burford School in Oxfordshire, he joined the staff of The Cherwell School in September 2015 where he proved himself to be “a competent teacher” and a “good one-to-one tutor”, according to the hearing.

He claims the complaints started when he was invited by the headteacher to start a lunchtime bible club.

“I had some students come to me in bible club asking: “What’s the Christian view of marriage?”. So I said, the bible teaches that it is between a man and woman for life and that was reported to the deputy head by a pupil. That was the pinball, and the bible club was cancelled, which I was really upset about because there was an LGBT club running and I thought – the students want it, it’s not fair.”

Sutcliffe is planning to appeal the decision in the High Court, claiming it is a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

Although the misgendering incident took place in the summer term of 2017, it was not until November 2, 2017 that the pupil’s mother complained to the school. Sutcliffe was suspended 11 days later, after appearing on This Morning, and dismissed following a disciplinary hearing on January 31, 2018, which he did not attend.

In September 2018, he joined St Aloysius College, Islington but resigned on November 2019 after two separate complaints about the PragerU “Make Men Masculine Again” You Tube video, which claims “children who grow up without a father are generally more depressed than their peers who have a mother and father”, “women want real men” and “passive men do not lead.” Sutcliffe admits referring pupils to the video but denies he showed it in a maths class.

Having been dismissed from one school and received complaints at another, could he be the problem, rather than the education system?

“Everything the students said in this case was taken as gospel,” he replies. “The teachers at large are scared and that’s including the TRA. No one knows what to do on the issue. I’d go as far as to say, don't affirm until 18.

“It takes two years to get a gender recognition certificate. Often puberty is a good leveller for these feelings. What is in the best interests of the child? It’s a serious path to go down: drugs, surgery. You have this huge growth in children identifying as different things. I think health professionals, teachers and any responsible adult should approach with more caution.

“Teachers are under enough stress as it is. It’s a high pressure role, a lot is expected of you and you’re not paid an awful lot. And then they’ve got this to contend with, and a lot of teachers will just capitulate out of fear.

“But a lot of teachers, Christian and non-Christian, will no doubt have convictions that sex is immutable. That’s why the guidance is really needed.”

Having already been relentlessly trolled online and having received death threats, Sutcliffe knows he will receive more abuse for airing his views. “Someone said today on email: ‘You deserve to be out of the classroom’. They obviously dislike Christian teaching to the point that it should be blanket banned from everywhere in society, which I think is wrong.

“It’s been tumultuous really, you don’t expect going into the teaching profession for this to happen. I’m a friendly, gentle kind of guy. I’ve got no personal vendetta against anyone. People are free. If my Christian position or disposition upsets people and that makes me homophobic then I suppose I am, but I have not got an agenda. It’s just that I ascribe to and speak of the Christian faith.”

