Sacked Erik ten Hag posts open letter to Manchester United fans as ‘dream comes to an end’

Erik ten Hag has thanked the Manchester United fans for their “unshakable support” during his two-and-a-half years in charge, as the Dutchman reflected that his “dream has come to an end” after he was sacked on Monday.

United appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach earlier on Friday and the Sporting Lisbon boss will become the club’s seventh permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired when he begins his role on November 11.

After a promising start, Ten Hag met the same fate as every other manager who has attempted to bring success back to Old Trafford after Ferguson, and he was sacked with the club 14th in the Premier League table and struggling on the pitch.

But Ten Hag brought some good days and he won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, beating Manchester City in a memorable final at Wembley last season, in achievements he said he would “cherish for the rest of my life”.

Ten Hag did not mention his former players directly in the open letter, published by his management SEG, or the Manchester United hierarchy, but he did thank “everyone at the club” and wished supporters “nothing but success, trophies and glory”.

He wrote: "Dear fans, let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you. I felt it many times.

"Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents’ stadiums, whether the game was in England, Europe or during the summer tours.

"I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world. Walking the streets and being able to chat with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, the USA – you inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity. That’s what makes United supporters so special.

"I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support. I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad.

"We won two trophies – achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end.

"I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home. Thank you for this chapter in my life. Erik."

Captain Bruno Fernandes and young stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, who were given the opportunity to shine for United under Ten Hag, thanked their former manager after he was sacked this week.

“Thanks for everything boss!” Fernandes posted on Instagram. “I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.

“Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us, I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!”

“Thank you for your trust and belief in me, and for giving me the opportunity to play with my boyhood club.” Mainoo said. “I wish you all the best for the future.”