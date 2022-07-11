Sacked deputy town clerk upset so many colleagues they nicknamed him ‘Martin Mugabe’

Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe
A deputy town clerk dubbed “Martin Mugabe” was sacked after starting a series of rows at the town council of a quiet Welsh town, over issues from market stalls to the women’s rounders team, an employment tribunal heard.

Martin Bond reduced colleagues to tears during his four-month stint at Welshpool Town Council, and repeatedly clashed with the town clerk Robert Robinson, 72, who it was envisaged he would eventually replace.

However, the new deputy upset countless colleagues within weeks of starting the role, and was later sacked because of his unpopularity.

He is, however, in line for compensation after the same employment tribunal which ruled he was not unfairly dismissed also concluded he suffered detriments as a result of whistleblowing about the town hall’s faulty fire alarm system.

The Cardiff tribunal heard Mr Bond was brought in as deputy town clerk by the council of Welshpool, in northeast Wales, in February 2019.

Soon after starting, Mr Bond upset members of the Street Scene Team when he was supposed to shadow them for an entire week but “offended” the workers by joining them for just one morning. The team also felt the deputy clerk “talked down” at them, nicknaming him “Martin Mugabe” after the controversial former president of Zimbabwe.

The then Mayor of the town, Cllr Stephen Kaye, told the tribunal he began receiving complaints from Mr Robinson’s PA - Ms Moore - and Paul McGrath, the operations manager, and by mid-March the tribunal heard Mr Robinson and Mr Bond were at loggerheads.

The tribunal heard Mr Bond felt his assessments that the Town Hall’s fire alarm system needed updating weren’t being taken seriously by Mr Robinson.

In early April, Mr Bond had to deal with the “aggressive behaviour” of a market trader.

Mr Bond, the disgruntled trader and Mr Robinson had a meeting, in which Mr Bond felt “undermined”.

Mr Bond stormed out of his office

Later that month, the town’s ladies rounders team asked the council about being able to use a field.

Mr Bond discussed the prospect of the team being given use of the town’s cricket pitch with Mr McGrath, but was absent the following day.

Returning to work the following day, Mr Bond learned Mr McGrath and Mr Robinson had decided to give the team the rugby pitch instead.

He fumed at Mr McGrath, “I told you to put them on the cricket pitch” and stormed out of his office.

That evening Mr Robinson emailed councillors, telling them “we have an attitude issue” with Mr Bond and adding “I got the blast today as per other occasions”.

A meeting was held in late April regarding the incident, during which Mr Bond apologised.

A member of the Street Scene Team later complained to Mr Bond about a colleague who was left in tears because he had spoken to them “out of turn”.

After Mr Robinson heard these complaints he told Mr Bond: “Martin, this isn’t working out. You need to leave.”

He advised Mr Bond to consider resigning before his upcoming probation review meeting, which he decided against.

At the probation review meeting at the start of May, it was agreed Mr Bond would “start again” and try to “build bridges” with colleagues, but there were further fallouts and he was sacked shortly afterwards.

Mr Bond launched tribunal claims of unfair dismissal and detriment because of protected disclosures he made about the fire alarm system.

Mr Robinson was later removed from the council

Though Employment Judge Rachel Harfield ruled he was fairly dismissed, she did judge Mr Robinson had “pushed” for his sacking to prevent the disclosures of the faulty Town Hall fire alarm system coming to light.

Judge Harfield said: “Mr Bond did, at times at least, have a difficult working relationship with Mr Robinson, the Street Scene Team and Ms Moore.

“We do, however, find the extent that Mr Robinson was pushing for his dismissal still remained in part motivated and materially influenced by a desire to secure Mr Brown’s exit to prevent the fire alarm situation coming to light.”

A remedy hearing will be held in due course to decide upon compensation.

Mr Robinson was later removed and placed on “gardening leave” after council officials discovered the majority of the Town Hall’s fire alarms hadn’t been working for a number of years.

