Sacked CBI chief Tony Danker says he is a ‘fall guy’ for sexual misconduct crisis

Tony Danker CBI - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The former head of the CBI has said he has been made the “fall guy” for a wider crisis within Britain’s biggest business lobbying group, amid allegations of drug use and rape.

Tony Danker said his reputation has been “totally destroyed” by the misconduct claims, which were unrelated to his dismissal but came to light around the same time.

Mr Danker was sacked by the CBI following an investigation into claims he sent staff members unsolicited messages.

In his first interview since his dismissal, Mr Danker acknowledged that he had made some staff feel “very uncomfortable” and apologised.

However, he said his name had been wrongly associated with separate allegations, including rape, that allegedly occurred at the CBI before he joined.

He told the BBC: “It is just not OK to throw somebody under the bus and ask them to be the fall guy when their entire reputation is destroyed.“

The lobbying group faces a number of claims from 2019 including drug use and serious sexual assault, which are being investigated by City of London police.

The fresh claims emerged after the CBI disclosed that it was looking into Mr Danker, though he is not involved and not being investigated by police.

Mr Danker said his termination letter had cited four reasons for dismissal.

These were: organising a secret and private karaoke party for 15 people after a Christmas work event; viewing the Instagram accounts of CBI staff; sending non-work related messages to staff on work messaging platforms; and inviting junior staff to breakfasts, lunches or one-on-one meetings.

The CBI has been contacted for comment.