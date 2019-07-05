Sachsenring MotoGP: Quartararo edges Marquez in FP1

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Marquez, unbeaten at the Sachsenring in various classes of grand prix racing since 2009, established a big lead five minutes into the session and better his laptime a few more times.

He ended his run with 1m21.464s, with only Alex Rins also able to break the 1m22s barrier with a 1m21.967s

The top two remained unchanged until the final two minutes of the session when Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Quartararo moved in front of Rins.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Frenchman was then able to edge Marquez out by 0.074s as well, and topped FP1 with a 1m21.390s, before ending his session with an off-track excursion at Turn 8. Marquez was second, with Rossi beating Rins by 0.003s for third.

More MotoGP news:

Crutchlow suffered tibia fracture after slipping on cobblestoneEspargaro "truly believes" Rivola can still turn Aprilia aroundDovizioso: People wrong to say I'm not aggressive enough

Maverick Vinales was only the third Yamaha in fifth, over eight tenths off the pace, with Andrea Dovizioso leading Ducati's efforts in sixth.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller took seventh ahead of the Aprilia of Andrea Iannone and the injured LCR duo Takaaki Nakagami and Cal Crutchlow.

Pol Espargaro was the top KTM in 11th, just over one second off the pace.

Newly re-signed Ducati works rider Danilo Petrucci was 15th, while Stefan Bradl, Jorge Lorenzo's replacement at Repsol Honda, kicked off his home round in 17th.

Francesco Bagnaia was the only rider to crash, the Pramac rider falling at Turn 8.

1

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

22

1'21.390

2

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

24

1'21.464

0.074

3

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

24

1'21.964

0.574

4

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

25

1'21.967

0.577

5

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

24

1'22.251

0.861

6

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

18

1'22.282

0.892

7

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

23

1'22.365

0.975

8

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

22

1'22.397

1.007

9

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

20

1'22.415

1.025

10

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

20

1'22.439

1.049

11

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

20

1'22.458

1.068

12

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

22

1'22.487

1.097

13

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

27

1'22.512

1.122

14

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

20

1'22.543

1.153

15

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

22

1'22.566

1.176

16

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

23

1'22.705

1.315

17

Germany
Germany

Stefan Bradl

Honda

24

1'22.729

1.339

18

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

16

1'22.729

1.339

19

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

24

1'22.762

1.372

20

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

25

1'22.856

1.466

21

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

29

1'22.898

1.508

22

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

22

1'23.957

2.567

View full results

What to Read Next

Back