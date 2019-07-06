Sachsenring MotoGP: Marquez fastest, Rossi and Dovizioso to Q1

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Marquez's nearest rival Fabio Quartararo had a massive moment at the end of the session when his Yamaha shook violently at Turn 11. While he didn't crash, he was left in obvious pain in his left shoulder.

The Frenchman, along with other Yamaha riders, also struggled with the first corner of the circuit early on.

Quartararo went off twice, and works rider Maverick Vinales then came close to hitting the wall on two occasions. Quartararo's teammate Franco Morbidelli also had a trip through the gravel at the corner.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

At the start, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro impressively came within four tenths of Marquez's Friday benchmark, and led the majority of FP3, with the Honda rider sitting second.

Quartararo then put on a new soft rear tyre and took the lead, setting the best time of the weekend with a 1m20.515s, which he recorded while running behind Marquez.

Vinales progressively closed the gap to Quartararo, in the end ending up just one tenth behind the rookie.

However, both Yamaha riders were beaten by Marquez in the end, the Honda rider doing a 1m20.347s on his second flyer after he had made a mistake on his first.

Quartararo ended up second from Vinales and Cal Crutchlow, who was fourth-fastest with a fractured right knee. Suzuki's Alex Rins was fifth, with Morbidelli taking sixth.

Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller were the top Ducatis in seventh and eighth respectively, with ninth-placed Joan Mir making it two Suzukis in the top 10.

KTM rider Pol Espargaro also made it to Q2 in 10th, but ended the session with a crash at Turn 3.

Espargaro beat Valentino Rossi by 0.013s, the Yamaha man once again confined to Q1 - where he will be joined by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who was only 14th.

Pramac Ducati rookie Francesco Bagnaia returned to riding after missing FP2 following his hospital visit in the aftermath of his FP1 crash. He was last in the Saturday morning session.

1

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

26

1'20.347

2

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

22

1'20.515

0.168

3

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

22

1'20.634

0.287

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

21

1'20.653

0.306

5

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

23

1'20.679

0.332

6

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

22

1'20.833

0.486

7

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

22

1'20.867

0.520

8

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

23

1'20.891

0.544

9

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

22

1'20.986

0.639

10

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

19

1'21.019

0.672

11

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

25

1'21.026

0.679

12

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

18

1'21.086

0.739

13

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

24

1'21.125

0.778

14

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

22

1'21.184

0.837

15

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

23

1'21.375

1.028

16

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

25

1'21.381

1.034

17

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

20

1'21.435

1.088

18

Germany
Germany

Stefan Bradl

Honda

24

1'21.443

1.096

19

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

22

1'21.611

1.264

20

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

21

1'21.832

1.485

21

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

19

1'21.972

1.625

22

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

21

1'22.150

1.803

View full results

What to Read Next

Back