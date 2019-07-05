Sachsenring MotoGP: Marc Marquez moves clear for Honda in practice

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
Marquez moves clear in second practice
Marquez moves clear in second practice

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez ended Friday at the Sachsenring as the practice pacesetter, outperforming nearest rival Alex Rins by 0.341 seconds in the afternoon session.

Second in the opening practice for the German Grand Prix earlier in the day, championship leader Marquez very nearly crashed on his first flying lap in the afternoon when he lost the front of his Honda at Turn 1 - but shrugged off this moment to post the new fastest lap of the weekend, a 1m21.113s, a few minutes later.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

This left Marquez three tenths clear of Rins, before Petronas Yamaha's practice one pacesetter Fabio Quartararo set the new benchmark just past the halfway point of the session, edging the reigning champion by just 0.013s as he overcame what had been a quarter-second deficit after two sectors.

With fewer than nine minutes left on the clock, Rins vaulted to the top spot courtesy of a 1m21.046s set using a new hard rear tyre.

But both Marquez and Quartararo emerged on fresh soft rear rubber right afterwards, and this allowed the champion to reclaim the lead with ease - courtesy of a 1m20.705s effort.

Marquez moves clear in second practice
Marquez moves clear in second practice

Quartararo's initial improvement was a lot more modest, as he came up just short of overhauling Rins and was then baulked by team-mate Franco Morbidelli on the next lap - which left the French rookie enraged.

He couldn't improve after that, which meant Rins was secure in second place despite failing to find more lap time on a soft rear tyre in the closing minutes.

Maverick Vinales was fourth, while KTM rider Pol Espargaro made it four Spaniards in the top five after following Vinales' works team-mate Valentino Rossi on his fastest lap - with Rossi ending up 10th.

The injured Cal Crutchlow took sixth for LCR Honda. Pramac's Jack Miller was the lead Ducati rider in seventh, with works duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso within 0.04s of him right behind.

Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia in 11th, 0.005s behind Rossi, while Jorge Lorenzo's factory Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl was 0.988s off Marquez's pace in 14th.

Pramac Ducati rookie Francesco Bagnaia sat out the session, having gone to the local hospital in Chemnitz for an MRI after complaining of a headache following his morning crash.

Practice two times

Pos

Rider

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m20.705s

-

26

2

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1m21.046s

0.341s

26

3

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

1m21.065s

0.360s

23

4

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1m21.193s

0.488s

23

5

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1m21.265s

0.560s

21

6

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

1m21.392s

0.687s

23

7

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

1m21.442s

0.737s

23

8

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1m21.484s

0.779s

20

9

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1m21.489s

0.784s

24

10

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1m21.538s

0.833s

24

11

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1m21.543s

0.838s

19

12

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

1m21.641s

0.936s

23

13

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1m21.678s

0.973s

24

14

Stefan Bradl

Honda

1m21.693s

0.988s

23

15

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

1m21.729s

1.024s

21

16

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1m21.758s

1.053s

21

17

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

1m21.897s

1.192s

23

18

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

1m21.899s

1.194s

23

19

Johann Zarco

KTM

1m22.001s

1.296s

20

20

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

1m22.208s

1.503s

20

21

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

1m22.462s

1.757s

24

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next

Back