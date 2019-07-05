Sachsenring MotoGP: Marc Marquez moves clear for Honda in practice
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez ended Friday at the Sachsenring as the practice pacesetter, outperforming nearest rival Alex Rins by 0.341 seconds in the afternoon session.
Second in the opening practice for the German Grand Prix earlier in the day, championship leader Marquez very nearly crashed on his first flying lap in the afternoon when he lost the front of his Honda at Turn 1 - but shrugged off this moment to post the new fastest lap of the weekend, a 1m21.113s, a few minutes later.
This left Marquez three tenths clear of Rins, before Petronas Yamaha's practice one pacesetter Fabio Quartararo set the new benchmark just past the halfway point of the session, edging the reigning champion by just 0.013s as he overcame what had been a quarter-second deficit after two sectors.
With fewer than nine minutes left on the clock, Rins vaulted to the top spot courtesy of a 1m21.046s set using a new hard rear tyre.
But both Marquez and Quartararo emerged on fresh soft rear rubber right afterwards, and this allowed the champion to reclaim the lead with ease - courtesy of a 1m20.705s effort.
Quartararo's initial improvement was a lot more modest, as he came up just short of overhauling Rins and was then baulked by team-mate Franco Morbidelli on the next lap - which left the French rookie enraged.
He couldn't improve after that, which meant Rins was secure in second place despite failing to find more lap time on a soft rear tyre in the closing minutes.
Maverick Vinales was fourth, while KTM rider Pol Espargaro made it four Spaniards in the top five after following Vinales' works team-mate Valentino Rossi on his fastest lap - with Rossi ending up 10th.
The injured Cal Crutchlow took sixth for LCR Honda. Pramac's Jack Miller was the lead Ducati rider in seventh, with works duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso within 0.04s of him right behind.
Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia in 11th, 0.005s behind Rossi, while Jorge Lorenzo's factory Honda stand-in Stefan Bradl was 0.988s off Marquez's pace in 14th.
Pramac Ducati rookie Francesco Bagnaia sat out the session, having gone to the local hospital in Chemnitz for an MRI after complaining of a headache following his morning crash.
Practice two times
Pos
Rider
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m20.705s
-
26
2
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1m21.046s
0.341s
26
3
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
1m21.065s
0.360s
23
4
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1m21.193s
0.488s
23
5
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1m21.265s
0.560s
21
6
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
1m21.392s
0.687s
23
7
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1m21.442s
0.737s
23
8
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1m21.484s
0.779s
20
9
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m21.489s
0.784s
24
10
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1m21.538s
0.833s
24
11
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1m21.543s
0.838s
19
12
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
1m21.641s
0.936s
23
13
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1m21.678s
0.973s
24
14
Stefan Bradl
Honda
1m21.693s
0.988s
23
15
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
1m21.729s
1.024s
21
16
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1m21.758s
1.053s
21
17
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
1m21.897s
1.192s
23
18
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
1m21.899s
1.194s
23
19
Johann Zarco
KTM
1m22.001s
1.296s
20
20
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
1m22.208s
1.503s
20
21
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1m22.462s
1.757s
24
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus